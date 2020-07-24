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If The Free World Doesn’t Change Communist China, Communist China Will Surely Change Us.
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44 views • July 24, 2020
You Are 1000% Corrected Mr. Secretary. Hardest working administration ever💪 🇺🇸
Secretary Pompeo Delivers a Speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library. Blows my mind how few people watch these and instead watch the short clips on Fox and CNN.
World should support United States , Trump, Pompeo reclaim and re-establish free world. CCP bullying should be dealt with financial sanctions, stop state funded businesses, secure research and intellectual property from Chinese theft, protect privacy by cutting their surveillance tools and finally show then through military means that they are just a paper tiger.
Induce Change - Same Old Story Of Empty Chinese Promises. The true colour of Chinese Communist Party!.
Secretary Pompeo Delivers a Speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library. Blows my mind how few people watch these and instead watch the short clips on Fox and CNN.
World should support United States , Trump, Pompeo reclaim and re-establish free world. CCP bullying should be dealt with financial sanctions, stop state funded businesses, secure research and intellectual property from Chinese theft, protect privacy by cutting their surveillance tools and finally show then through military means that they are just a paper tiger.
Induce Change - Same Old Story Of Empty Chinese Promises. The true colour of Chinese Communist Party!.
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