Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
416) Technology and immortality (the body and the soul)
channel image
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
531 Subscribers
42 views
Published a day ago

Source - LA QUINTA COLUMNA channel, March 11, 2024.

LA ZONA PROHIBIDA -PROGRAMA 571: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-571---ZONA-PROHIBIDA--:0


Chilean writer José Miguel Serrano was a friend of Herman Hesse and Carl G. Jung. Former Ambassador to India, Chilean writer Miguel Serrano searches for the last secret of existence that solves the riddle of Love, Death and the Essence of Chile.

» Miguel Serrano (neo-gnostic and anti-modernist): https://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Miguel_Serrano


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
humanitytechnologysoultraitorsbodyimmortalitydiplomat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket