416) Technology and immortality (the body and the soul)

Source - LA QUINTA COLUMNA channel, March 11, 2024.

LA ZONA PROHIBIDA -PROGRAMA 571: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-571---ZONA-PROHIBIDA--:0





Chilean writer José Miguel Serrano was a friend of Herman Hesse and Carl G. Jung. Former Ambassador to India, Chilean writer Miguel Serrano searches for the last secret of existence that solves the riddle of Love, Death and the Essence of Chile.

» Miguel Serrano (neo-gnostic and anti-modernist): https://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Miguel_Serrano





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua