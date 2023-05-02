Quo Vadis





May 2, 2023





In this video we share the Message of Our Lady to Medjugorje Visionary Jakov on Christ's Closeness to Us.





Medjugorje visionary Jakov Colo received a beautiful message from Our Lady, in which she speaks about being in the hands of Jesus:





The message comes from December 25, 2020:





“Dear children, also today Jesus is here beside you, even when you think that you are alone and that light does not exist in your life.





He is here and has never left you or distanced Himself from you.





The light of His birth illuminates this world and your life. His Heart is always open towards you, to receive your every pain, every trial, fear and need.





His arms are extended towards you, that as a father, He may embrace you and tell you how important you are for Him, how much He loves you and cares for His children.





Children, are your hearts open towards Jesus?





Have you completely surrendered your life into His hands?





Have you accepted Jesus as your father, to whom you can always turn and in Him find consolation and everything you need to live true faith?





That is why, my children, surrender your hearts to Jesus and permit Him to begin to rule your lives, because only in this way, will you accept the present and be able to face the world in which you live today.





With Jesus, every fear, suffering and pain disappear, because your heart accepts His will and everything that comes into your life.





Jesus will give you the faith to accept everything and nothing will distance you from Him — because He firmly holds you by the hand and does not permit for you to distance and lose yourselves in difficult moments — because He has become the Lord of your life.





I bless you with my motherly blessing.”





Message originally posted on Mary TV.





Jakov Colo was born on March 6, 1971 in Sarajevo.





He had daily apparitions of Our Lady in Medjugorje from June 25 to September 12, 1998.





On that day, entrusting the tenth secret to him, Our Lady told him that he would have an apparition once a year, on Christmas day, for the rest of his life.





Yahkov is married, has three children and lives with his family in Bijakovići.





The prayer intention Our Lady entrusted to him was for the sick.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOZiLEU7pW4



