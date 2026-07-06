Solana Price vs Circulating Supply ⚡ Why $294 SOL Isn’t the Same Anymore

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Many Solana investors have never considered how circulating supply, SOL inflation, and dilution affect Solana price and market cap. As more SOL enters circulation, the market cap required to reach the same previous price levels, and new all-time highs continues to become more challenging over time.
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