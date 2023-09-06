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DIY Mold Remediation? | Mold Money Review | Best Practice Mold Remediation
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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128 views • September 06, 2023

Follow the money! The mold remediation industry was valued at $210 billion in 2020. It's not going anywhere.


Do you really have the spend a fortune on mold remediation, or can you simply do it yourself? Is mold of mycotoxin testing worth the money? What truly is the best practice for mold remediation? Are the chemicals applied by these companies necessary? Why does it seem like it's such a massive repeat business for companies in this industry?


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