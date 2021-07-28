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SHE IS IN THE HOSPITAL WITH TREMORS AND SHAKES, CAN'T WALK, MUST BE WORKING AS PLANNED
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210 views • July 28, 2021
Another one hit by the fake vaccine. She should take Fauci's advise and "just get over it" and stop whining. Now that bastard says the unvaccinated are creating variants. I would like to meet him and give him some advise.
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