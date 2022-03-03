EMF meter detects radiation emitted by pet that underwent surgery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A video that has gone viral on the networks shows the detection of radiation emitted by a puppy after undergoing surgery.
This is one of the first records of radiation detection in pets and, as La Quinta Columna suspected from the beginning, not only injectables for humans contain graphene oxide, but also those for animals.
If you like the videos ORWELLITO subtitles and the content they post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Mirrored - ORWELLITO