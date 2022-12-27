In 1994, Dr. Robert O. Young documented the theory of pleomorphism in 1994 from the blood of a Type 1 diabetic.
Watch and share Dr. Young's discovery that validates the work of Dr. Antione BeChamp and Dr. Gunther Enderlin.
Bacteria, yeast and mold are symptoms of biological transformation from an acidic terrain and do NOT cause any specific disease. Learn more at this link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-validation-of-biological-transformation-or-pleomorphism-of-the-red-blood-cell
To learn more about the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young and pleomorphism or biological transformation go to: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
