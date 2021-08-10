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'Crypto' Has Always Been Part Of The Christian Economy
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31 views • August 10, 2021
The term, "Crypto Christianity" has been around since Jesus built the Church! It is only unfamiliar to western believers because they have lost touch with the reality of persecution. There are, however, many parts of the world in which suffering is an everyday part of following the Lord to this day. If you have foresight, you already know history is beginning to repeat itself on a global scale ... so the time to become current with this ancient term is now.
Scripture: Ephesians 3
Crypto-Christianity links:
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Christianity
- https://aleteia.org/2019/11/26/crypto-christianity-the-long-history-of-hidden-faith/
More info: https://www.rockyveach.org
Scripture: Ephesians 3
Crypto-Christianity links:
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Christianity
- https://aleteia.org/2019/11/26/crypto-christianity-the-long-history-of-hidden-faith/
More info: https://www.rockyveach.org
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