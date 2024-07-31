BREAKING! Maduro just challenged Elon Musk to a fight.

Adding the latest up top:

Maduro invited Elon Musk to come to Venezuela for a fight with him.

Earlier, Musk accepted such a challenge from Maduro, but he set a condition: if the billionaire wins, Maduro will step down; if the president wins, he will be given a free flight to Mars.

"Musk accepted my challenge. Elon Musk, let’s do this (here, Maduro struck a boxing pose), but come here, I am here. If I win, I will accept your (offer) for a trip to Mars, but you will fly with me."

Adding: MADURO DROPS BOMBSHELL, AS THOUSANDS TURN OUT IN SUPPORT OF THE VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT - despite days of "protests":

The President is facing a scrupulous backlash by unconfirmed forces, following his win of a 3rd consecutive term.

The riots of the past few days are being financed by profits from the Colombian drug trade by the U.S government, and also by Elon Musk through his social media, Maduro alleges.

The President asks for help in finding those involved in the riots and also announces increased police and military patrol across Venezuela.



