What the FLOCK?!

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Big Brother is no longer fiction. As AI-powered license plate readers spread across America, Jefferey Jaxen dives into how Flock cameras track vehicles and movements, why communities are demanding their removal, and whether this rapidly expanding surveillance network violates the Fourth Amendment.
AIRDATE: July 23, 2026