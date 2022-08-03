Below is the description found with this video. But, I want to add that my dad would tell me his WW2 stories. He said that the Red Cross was terrible. He would come off the front lines, wet, cold and hungry without a dime and the Red Cross tent would not give him a free donut and coffee without paying for it first. ...





“IT IS VERY SAD THAT THE PEOPLE OF AZOV TRUSTED SUCH AN IMPOTENT ORGANIZATION AS THE RED CROSS”





These are the words of Sandra Krotevich, the sister of the chief of staff of the Azov regiment on the air of Radio Liberty.





I don't want to agree with the sister of a nationalist, but here she is right. She is most indignant at the fact that the ICRC promised to return the Azov militants home alive, but this did not happen.





“We are waiting for a response from the Red Cross... I have not heard from the Red Cross for 72 days whether my brother is alive and where he is,“ said Krotevich.





Indeed, during the conflict in Ukraine, the Red Cross demonstrated its inability to resolve large-scale humanitarian incidents.





And yes, if someone is still sure that the evacuation of civilians and the capture of militants from Azovstal took place through the efforts of the UN and the Red Cross – you are mistaken. They performed only an observational function, and the whole process was actually organized by the Russian side.