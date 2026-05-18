BREAKING: MAJOR SHIPPING CRISIS! - Food & Energy Shortage Threatens Humanity Itself!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive supply chain crisis effecting essentially the entire world as shipping giants Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, CMA and CGM create a new shipping route by-passing the Strait of Hormuz by dropping off boat loads, driving across the country and then loading everything back on to other boats.





Costs are about to skyrocket but it's far worse than just costs. The ability to obtain food, fertilizer and oil are about to collapse in a way never before seen in modern history. They are manufacturing a famine to force people into a ration-based digital ID system complete with social credit.





Costs of potatoes alone went from 2.5 Euros to 18.5 Euros per 100kgs in a single month due to fertilizer shortages which farmers have been warning about for quite some time.





Sulfuric acid is at a major deficit currently which leads to shortages of fertilizer as well as tools needed for mining and manufacturing across the board. This alone can cause a famine. On top of this however, we were already seeing an attack internationally on farmland as well as 73 year shortages of cattle head.





Farm bankruptcies are up 46%. 70% of farmers cannot afford fertilizers. Diesel prices are up 60% in a year.





President Trump recently said in an interview with Sean Hannity that high gas prices are the price we pay for Iran not having nuclear weapons. This is insanity.





Meanwhile, engine oil is scarce and data centers are being built everywhere to complicate matters more.





Water shortages will be a major problem in cities near data centers as people like Mike Adams has warned about on Natural News. This will hurt farms and industry while the data centers collect everyone's information in a massive surveillance database. They're creating a Hive Mind to help "solve" the very shortages they created in the first place.





It just so happens that back in July of 2025, the DOE (Department of Energy) warned that we will see a 100x increase in blackout risks by 2030. That year isn't a coincidence. The United Nations planned for this years ago.





It also just so happens that government run grocery stores are being established in New York and proposed in California and cities like Chicago. In the UK where they are pushing forward a digital ID mandate, they are attempting to police what foods you buy. This is one of the many steps towards the digital gulag system to come.





From banks to energy and food, this system which the WEF has pushed for years is being adopted, quickly.





It's up to you to actually take the warning and do something about it or sit there on your hands awaiting you dark fate.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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