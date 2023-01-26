Ignorance Will Cost Many People Their Soul (video in description box)

Ignorance Will Cost Many People Their Soul

We will not use our carnal minds to see how the devil will deceive us: we MUST use the Spirit of God. We will not be put in a position where our carnal mind will tell us we are doing something wrong in relation to the mark of the beast because the devil wants everyone to worship him as God. The whole world will be deceived by the devil; it is the ones he does not have he has to change times and laws to remove off the earth as he hates opposition.





2 Corinthians 2:11

King James Version

11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.

Hosea 4:6

King James Version

6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

Isaiah 5:13

King James Version

13 Therefore my people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge: and their honourable men are famished, and their multitude dried up with thirst.





Revelation 6:9-11

King James Version

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:





10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?





11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.





1 John 5:4

King James Version

For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.





Romans 8:14

King James Version

14 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.





Hebrews 10:38 King James Version

“Now the just shall live by faith: but if any man draw back, my soul shall have no pleasure in him.”













