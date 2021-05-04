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Mean World
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10 views • May 04, 2021
Mean World Syndrome was first coined by social scientist George Gerbner. He found a direct correlation between the amount of television one watches and the amount of fear one tends to have about being victimized in everyday life. The philosopher Baron de Montesquieu said that despotisms rule by fear. How much of the climate in our society is engineered to keep the people in state of unreasoning terror . . . and passivity?
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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