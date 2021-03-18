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COVID Vaccines Are Illegal Bioweapon Says Author of Bioweapons Law
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111 views • March 18, 2021
COVID Vaccines Are Illegal Bioweapon Says Author of Bioweapons Law
Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the dangers facing humanity as the globalists push experimental injections on the public. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60527a50f442f74acab55dc7
Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the dangers facing humanity as the globalists push experimental injections on the public. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60527a50f442f74acab55dc7
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