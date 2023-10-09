And We Know 10.9.2023 Fog of WAR! Too many questions! Ham@s, Israel, Money, Banks, Power, Deception Pray!

LT of And We Know





Oct 9, 2023





I can only hope we are reminded how important it is to wait a few days when some huge news breaks. Hopefully we have learned about the lies from the media, the lies from the current fake administration, the deception from the enemy which can play out in so many ways. We will look into Israel today, some of the strange things revolving around this terror there, what we are should do about it, how President Trump show us comms revolved around it and more. Hold on tight. Here we go!





For context, those are Hamas terrorists that are parachuting in to Israel to start a full blown massacre of innocent Israelis. https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1711104003239534609?s=20





When democrats ask you why you need an AR-15 show them this video. https://x.com/TheMagaKing/status/1711161528999723180?s=20





There's no way in the world that anyone can approach the border without us knowing about it."

https://t.me/c/1716023008/209849





All wars are bankers wars.

https://x.com/Inversionism/status/1711161404772806973?s=20





Lindsey Graham is now beating the drums of war on Fox News and saying that Iran is going to attack Israel any minute now,

https://x.com/Inversionism/status/1711097646054625303?s=20





[They] have been LOOKING for conflict for war in any form. Israel is one of the biggest…It’s probably close to their last Pandora’s Box. No other country can affect your emotions like Israel. https://x.com/WeAreWoke1776_3/status/1711179219609305522?s=20





Trump: We won Wisconsin! It took THEM after the Election to Determine That & Wait Until you see Some of the Other Ones Coming Out- We’re Gonna Do So Something That’s Never Been Done https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62976





The United Nations IS sending their soldiers over here under the guise of being “migrants.” https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/35212





