Rapture is Jesus Rescuing us from The 7 Year Great Tribulation. I believe Brother Joshua is right, He heard from Jesus Christ&thismeansJesusiscomingTHIS MONTH, IamwatchingforJesusTodaytoJune22nd.

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THE BRIDE OF CHRIST IS ABOUT TO BE RAPTURED! 💥STAY ON THE STRAIT AND NARROW PATH #rapture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T53d5V7F6-0
🚨June will be RAPTURE MONTH! Plus why the rapture is pre-tribulation and NOT post!#rapture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NntprsJqmx0
What Matters is that we Repent Psalms Chapter 32 is of uttmost importance, please obey what it says (1 John 1:5-10 & Acts 10:34-43) while the Promise is able to be achieved to escape the 7 Year Great Tribulation times of vengeance that is God's Wrath. Habbakuk 2:1-4
👑 🎶 I'm not a trained pianist but the Lord downloaded this into my fingers. Audio only. Not perfect!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIPUcWOzs58
Lord I Need You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAX9lTVHAjw
Father, A Moment With You (Live Album Release Concert) - The Petersens
Gratitude - Brandon Lake | Moment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA83MufOCoA
GOD SAID NOW TIME!! VERY EXCITED!! IT'S JUNE AND AURORAS COMING NOW!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHtF0evpvF4
THE Miraculous MANY of Confirmations are True. You all need to watch (!) the second Centtwinz interview with Joshua Mhlakela again right at 11:17-27. This is right where Joshua reports that “In 2018, in a loud voice, God said to me, ‘There will be no World Cup 2026. I’M GOING TO CUT IT SHORT.”
Here is the link to this second interview...go see for yourself!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ4ewrTvOyY
All flesh will resort unto their like & every man will keep company with such as he is himself.
A book to study: The importance of Small things. Written by John Hersey at 1831.
https://archive.org/details/importanceofsmal00hers
Waiting for The Redemption
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBWeddBN9SA
Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto
Movie Never Ashamed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg
MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/