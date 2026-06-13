Rapture is Jesus Rescuing us from The 7 Year Great Tribulation. I believe Brother Joshua is right, He heard from Jesus Christ&thismeansJesusiscomingTHIS MONTH, IamwatchingforJesusTodaytoJune22nd.

THE BRIDE OF CHRIST IS ABOUT TO BE RAPTURED! 💥STAY ON THE STRAIT AND NARROW PATH #rapture

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T53d5V7F6-0

🚨June will be RAPTURE MONTH! Plus why the rapture is pre-tribulation and NOT post! #rapture

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NntprsJqmx0



What Matters is that we Repent Psalms Chapter 32 is of uttmost importance, please obey what it says (1 John 1:5-10 & Acts 10:34-43) while the Promise is able to be achieved to escape the 7 Year Great Tribulation times of vengeance that is God's Wrath. Habbakuk 2:1-4

👑 🎶 I'm not a trained pianist but the Lord downloaded this into my fingers. Audio only. Not perfect!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIPUcWOzs58

Lord I Need You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAX9lTVHAjw Father, A Moment With You (Live Album Release Concert) - The Petersens https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RjYGOslK50



Gratitude - Brandon Lake | Moment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vA83MufOCoA

GOD SAID NOW TIME!! VERY EXCITED!! IT'S JUNE AND AURORAS COMING NOW!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHtF0evpvF4



THE Miraculous MANY of Confirmations are True. You all need to watch (!) the second Centtwinz interview with Joshua Mhlakela again right at 11:17-27. This is right where Joshua reports that “In 2018, in a loud voice, God said to me, ‘There will be no World Cup 2026. I’M GOING TO CUT IT SHORT.”

Here is the link to this second interview...go see for yourself!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ4ewrTvOyY

All flesh will resort unto their like & every man will keep company with such as he is himself.

A book to study: The importance of Small things. Written by John Hersey at 1831.

https://archive.org/details/importanceofsmal00hers

Waiting for The Redemption

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBWeddBN9SA

Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

Movie Never Ashamed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg

MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/