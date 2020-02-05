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Russ Baker: The Deep State and JFK
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43 views • February 05, 2020
Award-winning journalist Russ Baker discusses the Deep State, the life and death of John F. Kennedy, U.S. elections, journalism and WhoWhatWhy.org.
To learn more about deep politics and international affairs, go to: http://whowhatwhy.org
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To learn more about deep politics and international affairs, go to: http://whowhatwhy.org
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
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