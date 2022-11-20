"When the Music's Over" by The Doors... Song Lyrics Analysis!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux unpacks the truly demonic lyrics behind The Doors hit "When the Music's Over"
Jim Morrison:
When the music's over
When the music's over, yeah
When the music's over
Turn out the lights
Turn out the lights
Turn out the lights
Yeah
When the music's over
When the music's over
When the music's over
Turn out the lights
Turn out the lights
Turn out the lights
When the music is your special friend
Dance on fire as it intends
Music is your only friend
Until the end
Until the end
Until the end
Cancel my subscription to the Resurrection
Send my credentials to the House of Detention
I got some friends inside
The face in the mirror won't stop
The girl in the window won't drop
A feast of friends, "Alive!" she cried
Waiting for me outside
Before I sink into the big sleep
I want to hear
I want to hear
The scream of the butterfly
Come back, baby
Back into my arm
We're gettin' tired of hangin' around
Waitin' around with our heads to the ground
I hear a very gentle sound
Very near yet, very far
Very soft, yeah, very clear
Come today, come today
What have they done to the earth, yeah?
What have they done to our fair sister?
Ravaged and plundered and ripped her and bit her
Stuck her with knives in the side of the dawn
And tied her with fences and dragged her down
I hear a very gentle sound
With your ear down to the ground
We want the world and we want it
We want the world and we want it
Now
Now?
Now!
Persian night babe
See the light, babe
Save us
Jesus
Save us
So when the music's over
When the music's over, yeah
When the music's over
Turn out the lights
Turn out the lights
Turn out the lights
When the music is your special friend
Dance on fire as it intends
Music is your only friend
Until the end
Until the end
Until the end
