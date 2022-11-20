"When the Music's Over" by The Doors... Song Lyrics Analysis!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux unpacks the truly demonic lyrics behind The Doors hit "When the Music's Over"





Jim Morrison:





When the music's over

When the music's over, yeah

When the music's over

Turn out the lights

Turn out the lights

Turn out the lights

Yeah





When the music's over

When the music's over

When the music's over

Turn out the lights

Turn out the lights

Turn out the lights





When the music is your special friend

Dance on fire as it intends

Music is your only friend

Until the end

Until the end

Until the end





Cancel my subscription to the Resurrection

Send my credentials to the House of Detention

I got some friends inside





The face in the mirror won't stop

The girl in the window won't drop

A feast of friends, "Alive!" she cried

Waiting for me outside





Before I sink into the big sleep

I want to hear

I want to hear

The scream of the butterfly





Come back, baby

Back into my arm

We're gettin' tired of hangin' around

Waitin' around with our heads to the ground

I hear a very gentle sound





Very near yet, very far

Very soft, yeah, very clear

Come today, come today





What have they done to the earth, yeah?

What have they done to our fair sister?

Ravaged and plundered and ripped her and bit her

Stuck her with knives in the side of the dawn

And tied her with fences and dragged her down





I hear a very gentle sound

With your ear down to the ground

We want the world and we want it

We want the world and we want it

Now

Now?

Now!

Persian night babe

See the light, babe

Save us

Jesus

Save us





So when the music's over

When the music's over, yeah

When the music's over

Turn out the lights

Turn out the lights

Turn out the lights





When the music is your special friend

Dance on fire as it intends

Music is your only friend

Until the end

Until the end

Until the end