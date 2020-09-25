SACHA STONE & OLE DAMMEGÅRD ~ "Enlightenment & Love vs. Satanic Mind-Virus" [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]

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AGE OF TRUTH TV - HOT IN-DEPTH DEBATE
SACHA STONE & OLE DAMMEGÅRD ~ "Enlightenment & Love vs. Satanic Mind-Virus"
This fascinating, extraordinary and intensely informative AGE OF TRUTH TV DEBATE interview with two of the truth community's TOP-EXPERTS and pioneers, SACHA STONE & OLE DAMMEGÅRD, presented by Age Of Truth TV investigative reporter LUCAS ALEXANDER, and streamed LIVE at the AWAKEN WEEKEND DENMARK CONFERENCE, at Kauslunde Kro, Funen, Denmark, before a live audience.
- WORLD CRISIS
- ACTIVISM
- THE AWAKENING
- SATANISM & GLOBAL RITUAL MIND CONTROL
- FALSE FLAGS
- DONALD TRUMP vs. N-W-O
- ELECTROMAGNETIC FREQUENCIES & AI
- LOVE AND ENLIGHTENMENT
JOIN US TODAY IN THE LIVE-CHAT !!!! FRIDAY Sept. 25 - 2020.
7 PM CET (19.00 Central European Time)
6.00 PM UK (18.00 hours - United Kingdom)
1 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
10 AM PDT (US Western Time)
1 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
SACHA STONE Website recommendations:
www.sachastone.com
www.5gbioshield.com
www.reclaimyourlives.com
OLE DAMMEGÅRD Website:
www.lightonconspiracies.com
Further details and information coming here, after the premiere-presentation.
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