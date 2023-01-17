They Promised “Safe and Effective”, We Got “Sudden and Unexpected” - Mark Jeftovic

(Jan 17, 2023) Mark Jeftovic, founder and publisher of Bombthrower Media discusses his latest article which has gone viral.
Mark Jeftovic's article: "They Promised 'Safe And Effective'; We Got 'Sudden And Unexpected'": https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/they-promised-safe-and-effective-we-got-sudden-and-unexpected
"1653 Athlete Cardiac Arrests or Serious Issues, 1148 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection": https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
Bombthrower 'Blowing up the Clown World': https://bombthrower.com/
Steve Bannon's War Room - "Mark Jeftovic: Athletes Collapsing On The Field Shot Up From 29 To 1,625 Per Year In Mid-2021 After Covid Jabs Were Rolled Out": https://rumble.com/v2605aq-mark-jeftovic.html
