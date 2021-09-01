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1/9/2021 Miles Guo: If the 9 extremely negative judgments on President Trump are correct, then there will be the biggest penalty for America. If not, then there will be opportunities for the U.S. The awakening of America today is the biggest opportunity for our Whistleblowers' Movement. Taking down the CCP ultimately relies upon ourselves. I will bring you a gift out of your expectation. Fellow fighters, never lose your hope or give up.