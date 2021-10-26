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You can file complaints on behalf of others with Jesus' Permission
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10 views • October 26, 2021
In this video, we show you how YOU can file complaints on behalf of others who are getting their behinds kicked by the devil. This is also a good way to support and help brothers and sisters in Christ who are being beat up by the devil.
For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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