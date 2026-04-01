Persia Gets a Little Help From Their Friends

This a ficticious story, to introduce a couple of cool cartoons recently posted on the Internet. The cartoons from Iran contain important moral and ethical messages and I wanted to repost them for more visibility to the public.

So this is my way of sharing the important cartoons to Americans, who otherwise ignore listening to what Iran has to say.





Why bring in extraterrestrials into the introduction? To make a connection? I’d like to think so, but it’s a made up. Except the part about the Persian goddess ANAHITA (ATHENA?)





To know more about space cats called Urmah:

VIDEOS about the Urmah feline race by Cosmic Agency: https://youtu.be/h2mCG7AaOS0?si=iZE9L3rpq8Eyf6Ua





By Mari channel, Swaruu Oficial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5889CUF58v8

and https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9157ca2a-1306-4529-9894-4e026b58b139









By Astral Urmah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyB2VNNcudU&list=PLYpHPD4e_nLDxC3YJdme4_MgafvKzPALg





I used creative license to make-up a ficticious story, to introduce a couple of profound cartoons recently posted on the Internet. The cartoons from Iran contain important moral and ethical messages, which need to be reposted and more visibility to the public.



So this is my way of sharing the important cartoons to Americans, who otherwise ignore listening to what Iran has to say.



But you may ask, why bring in extraterrestrials into the introduction? That's because it may have traces of the truth.



To know more about space cats called Urmah:

VIDEOS about the Urmah feline race by Cosmic Agency: https://youtu.be/h2mCG7AaOS0?si=iZE9L3rpq8Eyf6Ua

By Mari channel, Swaruu Oficial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5889CUF58v8

and https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9157ca2a-1306-4529-9894-4e026b58b139





By Astral Urmah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyB2VNNcudU&list=PLYpHPD4e_nLDxC3YJdme4_MgafvKzPALg

