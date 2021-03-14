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A SPIRIT OF STUPOR HAS TAKEN OVER THE WORLD
THE LAST DAYS
THE LAST DAYS
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70 views • March 14, 2021
A SPIRIT OF STUPOR HAS TAKEN OVER THE WORLD

The link of the song by Michelle Barton Thomas :
Nowhere to Stand - For the Children of the Great Reset - (alternate lyrics to k.d. lang song)
https://youtu.be/txoHzDO7MrI

So, we all are being forced to wear masks that even the manufacturer informs us that their product offers no protection against catching or transmitting Covid.

So why is EVERYONE wearing one of these face dippers!! Obviously many are deceived.. but I think Satan and his army of evil followers, witches and warlocks and people who practice and dabble in the darkness of this world have cast spells on the the inhabitants of the earth, (those who are not covered by the blood of the lamb)

You see it is generally Christians who are awake to the current time, Most of us can see this pandemic for what it is, a deception to bring in the One World Government and Great Reset, and the lost cannot see this, but think you are crazy for saying such a thing.

To illustrate the blindness and stupidity of people in some cases, check out these few clips and images...

Here are a bunch of drivers sitting alone in their car wearing a face mask... again these people are.. ALONE IN THEIR CAR!

Then we have people outside on the streets wearing their face-mask.

And then this one, probably the craziest of all, a man swimming in a pool while wearing his face mask..

2 Timothy 1:7 we are told
For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

CREDIT:
=======

MUSIC:

Waiting for the Lockdown to End by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Comic Hero by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3532-comic-hero
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Echoes of Time by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3699-echoes-of-time
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

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