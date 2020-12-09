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YouTube / Google will remove and ban videos critical of the 2020 election
BurmCast
BurmCast
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24 views • December 09, 2020
YouTube / Google announces they will remove and ban videos critical of the 2020 election, and direct people to “Authoritative” news sources like CNN, ABC and other MSM outlets. Essentially mass censorship. Oddly most of these outlets have have been proven to be biased and partisan especially when it comes to politics. These terms of service changes are detailed on the blog post up on the screen from the “YouTube Official Blog” and linked below in the video description. This will affect thousands of channels and content creators, YouTube & Google are trying to determine what you can and can’t watch and create. There is no better time to start exploring Alt-Tech platforms such as Bitchute, an excellent Youtube alternative that is getting better and better by the day who by the way will be adding live streaming capabilities shortly. There are also a number of other sites like LBRY / Odysee (which are the same, just different sites to view the same content, Odysee being a bit more user friendly), Rumble which has exploded in the past few months, Minds, and DLive (for live streaming, it's an excellent platform) as well as numerous other sites that do not censor your opinions because they don’t fit their narrative. I’ll leave links in the video description below as usually to all of the sites discussed as well as links to my channels on the other platforms. Depending on where you are watching this video please consider subscribing and liking the video.

--- Find Me ---
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurmCast
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qrzTkJ2LoAMw/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzKrmjf4w__ayiR2hcvpJ7A
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@BurmCast:1
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BurmCast:1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Burm
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/burmcast
---

YouTube Blog Post: https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/supporting-the-2020-us-election/
DLive: https://dlive.tv/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/
Keywords
censorshipyoutubeelectionelection 2020voter fraudterms of servicevoting fraud
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy