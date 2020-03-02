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#AlexJonesShow:HR3 WAR!!! TURKEY LAUNCHES MASSIVE INVASION INTO SOUTHERN EUROPE
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29 views • March 02, 2020
Turkey is releasing millions of migrants into mainland Europe as the country escalates the war in Syria. This has led to fighting between Greek military forces who are trying to close off Greece’s borders. Also, tune in for the latest Coronavirus news.
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