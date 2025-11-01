Rates Rise, Stocks Stall, Metals Poise for the Next Move | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Rates are rising despite a recent Fed cut because of investor reaction to the Fed's future guidance, the relative resilience of the economy, and higher-than-expected inflation data, which caused the 10-year Treasury yield, a key driver of mortgage rates, to increase.

Stock markets have recently experienced a "stall," or a period of plateauing and volatility after a prolonged rally, due to several key factors including uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest rate policy, concerns about the sustainability of massive AI investments, and broader economic headwinds such as a weakening labor market.

Precious metals are holding steady as global markets brace for the next shift. Gold remains firm near key support, while silver trades in a tight range after recent volatility. Rising rates and geopolitical tension have kept investors cautious, but underlying demand for real assets continues to build. The setup suggests metals are preparing for their next move—one that could come fast once confidence breaks in paper markets.

Watch this video on Rates Rise, Stocks Stall, Metals Poise for the Next Move, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Rates Rise, Stocks Stall, Metals Poise for the Next Move.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join