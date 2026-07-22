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Could Nuclear War Trigger Global Collapse? An interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


Could a single nuclear strike trigger far-reaching global consequences? This conversation explores concerns about escalating conflict, infrastructure risks, and the potential ripple effects on food, energy, and society if major powers cross that line.


#NuclearRisk #GlobalSecurity #WorldEvents #Preparedness #Geopolitics #BreakingNews


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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