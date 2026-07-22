Could Nuclear War Trigger Global Collapse? An interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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Could a single nuclear strike trigger far-reaching global consequences? This conversation explores concerns about escalating conflict, infrastructure risks, and the potential ripple effects on food, energy, and society if major powers cross that line.
#NuclearRisk #GlobalSecurity #WorldEvents #Preparedness #Geopolitics #BreakingNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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