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BOREALIS - SIGN OF NO RETURN
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4 views • March 22, 2022
Here is a video i made 4 years ago placed in this fantastic song...
music and lyrics by BOREALIS!
I'll light the path
The forest and trees will save us
The rain will erase our steps
I take you away
We end this illusion
Join the circle of truth
The final solution
Shadows to the moon
SIGN OF NO RETURN
THE SICKNESS I ENDURED
Leave all you know
Run far away for freedom
The end you will see
Abandoning your fate......
SIGN OF NO RETURN
THE SICKNESS I ENDURED.....................
SIGN OF NO RETURN
THE SICKNESS I ENDURED.......................
music and lyrics by BOREALIS!
I'll light the path
The forest and trees will save us
The rain will erase our steps
I take you away
We end this illusion
Join the circle of truth
The final solution
Shadows to the moon
SIGN OF NO RETURN
THE SICKNESS I ENDURED
Leave all you know
Run far away for freedom
The end you will see
Abandoning your fate......
SIGN OF NO RETURN
THE SICKNESS I ENDURED.....................
SIGN OF NO RETURN
THE SICKNESS I ENDURED.......................
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