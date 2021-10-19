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Anti Human Agenda Exposed
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110 views • October 19, 2021
Anti-Humanism and Child Indoctrination
Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists use films to convince the public that they need to die in the name of climate change. The Fake News Outlets do the same thing!
Propaganda, Fake News, Anti-Humanism, Child Indoctrination
Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists use films to convince the public that they need to die in the name of climate change. The Fake News Outlets do the same thing!
Propaganda, Fake News, Anti-Humanism, Child Indoctrination
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