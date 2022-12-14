Malcolm Roberts - Senate votes down Vaccine Discrimination protections

Dec 1, 2022
This afternoon the Senate has voted down my amendment to Labor's Industrial Relations Bill that would have ended vaccine discrimination. Only Senators Babet, Antic, Rennick, Canavan, McLachlan and Hanson were in support of my amendment and I thank them for their support.
Source: Malcolm [email protected]
MalcolmRobertsOneNation - Youtube
