Malcolm Roberts - Senate votes down Vaccine Discrimination protections
Published Yesterday |

Dec 1, 2022

This afternoon the Senate has voted down my amendment to Labor's Industrial Relations Bill that would have ended vaccine discrimination. Only Senators Babet, Antic, Rennick, Canavan, McLachlan and Hanson were in support of my amendment and I thank them for their support.

Source: Malcolm [email protected]
MalcolmRobertsOneNation - Youtube



Keywords
discriminationvaccinerobertsaustralialabormalcolmqantas

