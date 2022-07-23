Atheist Met The Demiurge And Thought It Was God: The Meaning Of Life Is To Suffer

Source: boogie2988 "Yes, There IS A God - I Spoke To Him (And God Spoke Back)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZDde7lJKY0 In this video he talks about his car wreck in 2019 and how it brought him, an athiest turned theist, closer to god. He spoke with god in prayer and god spoke back.





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b