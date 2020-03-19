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God's Way or the Highway
The Solid Rock
The Solid Rock
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40 views • March 19, 2020
"God's Way or the Highway" explores how realities like eternity, hell and salvation all boil down to whether we have more faith in God than in ourselves. Many famous people throughout history, from Leonardo Da Vinci to pope Francis, have professed that Jesus is the Son of God, but how many of them have been willing to drop everything and listen to what He actually said?

Are you serious about being born again and in deep relationship with God? If so, check out this video to find out how to be a part of God's eternal Kingdom.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

Handel's Messiah - Alleluja Chorus by Grebe - Scripture Videos
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

China SHOW OF MILITARY POWER shows US Military who is boss now BY Combat Views Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
biblegodgospelheavenjesus christevillovechristhelljesussalvationsatanchristianchristianityfaithconspiracynew world ordersatanicdevilpopehelpblessedbelievercharitychurch conspiracy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy