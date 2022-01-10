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Cannabis 2025: 5 State Outlook
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82 views • January 10, 2022
The opportunities presented in the United States #cannabis market have been consistently increasing year over year since the inaugural states of Colorado and Washington voted in 2013 for #legalization.
Despite the piecemeal approach we have seen in new states approving and implementing adult-use cannabis markets, we are seeing synergies within regional approaches and established operators improving scalability across distinct cannabis markets. With public support increasing for advancement in #MMJ and recreational cannabis, we expect to see the total addressable market in cannabis continue to increase.
By 2025, Headset is predicting that the total annual United States cannabis market has the potential to reach $45.8 billion.
Episode 861 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s report on Florida, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, & Ohio #CannabisMarkets…
https://youtu.be/0JbszyBwAv8
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
Despite the piecemeal approach we have seen in new states approving and implementing adult-use cannabis markets, we are seeing synergies within regional approaches and established operators improving scalability across distinct cannabis markets. With public support increasing for advancement in #MMJ and recreational cannabis, we expect to see the total addressable market in cannabis continue to increase.
By 2025, Headset is predicting that the total annual United States cannabis market has the potential to reach $45.8 billion.
Episode 861 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s report on Florida, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, & Ohio #CannabisMarkets…
https://youtu.be/0JbszyBwAv8
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
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