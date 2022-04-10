【Ukraine Rescue】 Nicole Interviews Two Chinese Boys Who Came to Poland With Their Father To Participate in the Relief Effort

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】 04/07/2022 Nicole interviews two Chinese boys who came to Poland on spring holidays with their father to participate in the relief effort: their father does not speak English, but with the help of his two sons’ translation, he drives the refugees to places. Nicole is touched and introduces our NFSC to them and tells them that we are also a group of compassionate Chinese people who love to help others.