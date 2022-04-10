Plan V-TV/Episode 130: 5th Generation Warfare - The 21st Century Battle For Hearts and Minds

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Vermont Independent
Join Vermont Independent publisher Dr. Rob Williams and guest co-host Brandon Zollino for a conversation with researcher and journalist James Corbett about his new article "A Guide to 5th Generation Warfare," available at VI.net and "Corbett Report DOT com."