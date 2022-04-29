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#GRAPHENE SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 02] THE 'PIEZO' / 'PYRO' ELECTRIC EFFECT & 'ZETA POTENTIAL'
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355 views • April 29, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
#SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 01] GRAPHENE & PROGRAMMABLE MATTER
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
#SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 02] THE 'PIEZO' / 'PYRO' ELECTRIC EFFECT & 'ZETA POTENTIAL'
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
===============
Be sure to go over and sub to Gary's great little channel
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/in-that-moment/
===============
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES? (Remastered Version)
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE (PEAK-CAGE) #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) 'OBEY, CONSUME, Re:SET' !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
===============
How BIG pharma have seemingly mastered the Piezoelectric effect
to construct operational systems IN YOUR BODY!!!!!!
Part 2 in a 3 part connecting research series to demonstrate that the Piezoelectric and Pyroelectric effect are the potential mechanisms of action that are leading to the self-assembly - through the initial programming - of graphene to construct graphene structures/crystals/circuitry/etc., and transhumanize humanity.
Bharech, Kumar (2015). A Review on the Properties and Applications of Graphene
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Somnath-Bharech/publication/303896294_A_Review_on_the_Properties_and_Applications_of_Graphene/links/575b3c9708aed884620d9c59/A-Review-on-the-Properties-and-Applications-of-Graphene.pdf
Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-98656-8.pdf
================
Programmable Matter, Nanotechnology, US patents and the Covid Vaccine
SOTN: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=65712
AI, to lead their own “intelligent” or “trans-human” life, including language and emotions, completely uncontrollable by the targeted person, via external electromagnetic waves (5G).
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9f/ed/bc/ab6674f5d979b5/US20140046891A1.pdf
Programmable Bloch polaritons in graphene
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8104864/
Graphene-based nano-antennas may enable cooperating smart dust swarms
https://newatlas.com/graphene-nano-antennas-smart-dust-swarm/30373/
Digital Programming Graphene Oxide Liquid Crystalline Hybrid Hydrogel by Shearing Microlithography
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31951370/
Tough & Thermosensitive Poly (N-isopropylacrylamide) / Graphene Oxide Hydrogels with Macroscopically Oriented Liquid Crystalline Structures https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27254730/
Programmable Extreme Pseudomagnetic Fields in Graphene by a Uniaxial Stretch
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4711939/
Programmable hydrogenation of graphene for novel nanocages | Scientific Reports - Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep03162
https://drleonardcoldwell.com/2021/08/05/graphene-based-nano-antennas-could-enable-intelligent-swarms-of-dust-to-work-together/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(tangentopolis edit) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide #COV-ID INJECT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections / UK Scientists CONFIRM
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM / CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
#SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 01] GRAPHENE & PROGRAMMABLE MATTER
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
#SELF-ASSEMBLY [PT. 02] THE 'PIEZO' / 'PYRO' ELECTRIC EFFECT & 'ZETA POTENTIAL'
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
===============
Be sure to go over and sub to Gary's great little channel
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/in-that-moment/
===============
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES? (Remastered Version)
(In That Moment) https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE (PEAK-CAGE) #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) 'OBEY, CONSUME, Re:SET' !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
===============
How BIG pharma have seemingly mastered the Piezoelectric effect
to construct operational systems IN YOUR BODY!!!!!!
Part 2 in a 3 part connecting research series to demonstrate that the Piezoelectric and Pyroelectric effect are the potential mechanisms of action that are leading to the self-assembly - through the initial programming - of graphene to construct graphene structures/crystals/circuitry/etc., and transhumanize humanity.
Bharech, Kumar (2015). A Review on the Properties and Applications of Graphene
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Somnath-Bharech/publication/303896294_A_Review_on_the_Properties_and_Applications_of_Graphene/links/575b3c9708aed884620d9c59/A-Review-on-the-Properties-and-Applications-of-Graphene.pdf
Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-98656-8.pdf
================
Programmable Matter, Nanotechnology, US patents and the Covid Vaccine
SOTN: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=65712
AI, to lead their own “intelligent” or “trans-human” life, including language and emotions, completely uncontrollable by the targeted person, via external electromagnetic waves (5G).
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9f/ed/bc/ab6674f5d979b5/US20140046891A1.pdf
Programmable Bloch polaritons in graphene
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8104864/
Graphene-based nano-antennas may enable cooperating smart dust swarms
https://newatlas.com/graphene-nano-antennas-smart-dust-swarm/30373/
Digital Programming Graphene Oxide Liquid Crystalline Hybrid Hydrogel by Shearing Microlithography
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31951370/
Tough & Thermosensitive Poly (N-isopropylacrylamide) / Graphene Oxide Hydrogels with Macroscopically Oriented Liquid Crystalline Structures https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27254730/
Programmable Extreme Pseudomagnetic Fields in Graphene by a Uniaxial Stretch
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4711939/
Programmable hydrogenation of graphene for novel nanocages | Scientific Reports - Nature
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep03162
https://drleonardcoldwell.com/2021/08/05/graphene-based-nano-antennas-could-enable-intelligent-swarms-of-dust-to-work-together/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE NANO-SELF-ASSEMBLY INJECTION [MICROSCOPE]
Dr. Robin Wakeling PhD [NZ] https://www.bitchute.com/video/d3GptnWG1t3a/
Further EVIDENCE of NANOTECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in NZ COV-ID-19 Injects
(tangentopolis edit) https://www.bitchute.com/video/CGqRmAEgOXJN/
Australian WHISTLEBLOWER SCIENTISTS' (More)
EVIDENCE of NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide #COV-ID INJECT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Ax3LMk56LHm/
Covid GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines' [SPECIAL REPORT]
(LaQuintaColumna / Dr. Pablo Campra) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ANALYSIS of COVID VAX VIALS & REPORT from ARGENTINA
[La QuintaColumna] https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
I.D. of MICROTECH in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik INJECT VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
GRAPHENE Oxide MICROTUBES seen under OPTICAL MICROSCOPY
(Dr. Marcelo Dignani) https://www.bitchute.com/video/EnCiTd78KT9b/
GRAPHENE MIND CONTROL NANO In All Covid Injections / UK Scientists CONFIRM
(Dr. Rob Verkerk) https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ZnPDF7XgMcn/
IMMENSE HARM / CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS / GRAPHENE POISONING
(Dr. Robert Young) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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