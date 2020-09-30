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9/29/20 TRUMP Will Squash Biden in 1st Presidential 2020 Debate! #Jomentia #DemVoterFraud
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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78 views • September 30, 2020
You Are Free TV
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9/29: Tonight, President Trump debates Joe Biden in the most important Presidential debate in American history! Meanwhile, Democratic election fraud, ballot harvesting exposed in Texas, with Dallas Jones, head of the Biden/Harris Campaign caught is massive ballot harvesting criminality....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.

LINKS will be loaded continually as we go tonight...

Texas AG to prosecute Dall_s Jon_s, Biden/Harris Political Campaign Director for criminal Election Fraud:
https://nationalfile.com/bidens-texas...

Ilhan Omar Ballot Harvesting cash-for-ballots exposed by Pr_ject Veritas:
https://www.projectveritas.com/

China Consulate in NYC build spy network:
https://nypost.com/2020/09/26/how-chi...

NYPD Officer arrested for spying for China on Tibetan community:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...

Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy