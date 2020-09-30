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9/29/20 TRUMP Will Squash Biden in 1st Presidential 2020 Debate! #Jomentia #DemVoterFraud
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78 views • September 30, 2020
You Are Free TV
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9/29: Tonight, President Trump debates Joe Biden in the most important Presidential debate in American history! Meanwhile, Democratic election fraud, ballot harvesting exposed in Texas, with Dallas Jones, head of the Biden/Harris Campaign caught is massive ballot harvesting criminality....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
LINKS will be loaded continually as we go tonight...
Texas AG to prosecute Dall_s Jon_s, Biden/Harris Political Campaign Director for criminal Election Fraud:
https://nationalfile.com/bidens-texas...
Ilhan Omar Ballot Harvesting cash-for-ballots exposed by Pr_ject Veritas:
https://www.projectveritas.com/
China Consulate in NYC build spy network:
https://nypost.com/2020/09/26/how-chi...
NYPD Officer arrested for spying for China on Tibetan community:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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[email protected]
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89.2K subscribers
9/29: Tonight, President Trump debates Joe Biden in the most important Presidential debate in American history! Meanwhile, Democratic election fraud, ballot harvesting exposed in Texas, with Dallas Jones, head of the Biden/Harris Campaign caught is massive ballot harvesting criminality....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
LINKS will be loaded continually as we go tonight...
Texas AG to prosecute Dall_s Jon_s, Biden/Harris Political Campaign Director for criminal Election Fraud:
https://nationalfile.com/bidens-texas...
Ilhan Omar Ballot Harvesting cash-for-ballots exposed by Pr_ject Veritas:
https://www.projectveritas.com/
China Consulate in NYC build spy network:
https://nypost.com/2020/09/26/how-chi...
NYPD Officer arrested for spying for China on Tibetan community:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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