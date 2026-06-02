Trump still won't crack down on Netanyahu - Joe Kent, Mario Nawfal - clip 2 interview

If Trump doesn't rein in Netanyahu soon, 'darker forces' are running US foreign policy



Joe Kent, former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, says the president should be furious after being dragged into a war he was promised would be quick and easy.



💬 "The Israelis have spoiled how many ceasefires now? If he doesn't have that level of frustration with Bibi, that means there's something else – much darker – that none of us are seeing," Joe Kent told Mario Nawfal.



Trump got a quagmire instead of a quick victory in the Middle East. Yet he still won't crack down on Netanyahu.

Adding:

🚨🛢 US strategic oil reserve about to hit lowest level in 42 years – buffer gone just as Iran peace process collapses



Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says the SPR is less than ten days away from a level not seen since August 1983, when the reserve was first being filled.



The US has been draining its emergency cushion to soften the gas price shock from the war with Iran.



If the war resumes and oil prices spike again, the US will have far less in reserve than when the war began.



@geopolitics_prime





