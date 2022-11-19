Dr Peter McCullough - It's Blown Up in Their Face: "The Band-Aid Has Been Ripped off the Entire Vaccine Agenda"
"92% of Americans are saying no more [to C19 shots]," reported Dr. McCullough.
"People are starting to question the whole thing. I'm talking to more and more parents [who] say, 'You know what? We've lost our trust in vaccines overall.'"
Dr. Peter McCullough is a revered internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and one of the most prominent critics of the Covid-19 response. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company
