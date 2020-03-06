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How to wash your hands | NHS
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320 views • March 06, 2020
Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from illnesses such as food poisoning and flu.
But what's the best handwashing technique?
Washing your hands properly should take about as long as singing "Happy Birthday" twice (around 20 seconds). Use the following steps from the World Health Organization while you hum.
For more information visit: http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/homehygien...
But what's the best handwashing technique?
Washing your hands properly should take about as long as singing "Happy Birthday" twice (around 20 seconds). Use the following steps from the World Health Organization while you hum.
For more information visit: http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/homehygien...
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