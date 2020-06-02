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Testing for Heavy Metals in the Human Body is Easy!
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115 views • June 02, 2020
This video describes how to conduct a heavy metal test and how to analyze the results along with how to interpret mineral deficiencies. I start off by talking about my experience working as a naturopathic doctor curing various types of illness with Rife frequencies. This video should be very helpful for those wanting to do most of the work on their own.
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