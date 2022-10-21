Fauci’s Connection to Big Pharma and Wuhan Lab

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https://gnews.org/articles/480505
Summary：10/20/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough's new book, 'The Courage to Face COVID-19' exposes a series of interests formed by Anthony Fauci, the NIH, the FDA, the CDC, vaccine manufacturing suppliers, and a host of other individuals and institutions, a network of interests with extensive conflicts of interest that profit from the mass promotion of vaccination.