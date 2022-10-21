Fauci’s Connection to Big Pharma and Wuhan Lab

https://gnews.org/articles/480505
Summary：10/20/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough's new book, 'The Courage to Face COVID-19' exposes a series of interests formed by Anthony Fauci, the NIH, the FDA, the CDC, vaccine manufacturing suppliers, and a host of other individuals and institutions, a network of interests with extensive conflicts of interest that profit from the mass promotion of vaccination.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.