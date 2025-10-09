Latin Kings Plot to Assassinate Border Patrol Chief Foiled in Chicago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Federal agents swiftly arrested 37-year-old Latin Kings gang leader Juan Espinoza Martinez in Chicago after intercepting his Snapchat bounty offering $10,000 to kill U.S. Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino and targeting other ICE officials, highlighting the escalating dangers to law enforcement amid unchecked street violence enabled by local leaders like Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson.
https://www.undergroundusa.com/i/175483792/federal-agents-nab-alleged-latin-kings-enforcer-in-murder-plot-against-border-patrol-leader