© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revolt in Australia Against Vaccine Passports as NBA Stars Speak out Against Mandatory Vax
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • September 30, 2021
The Police Commissioner of New South Wales has refused to enforce the state’s vaccine passport mandate, revealing that officers will not be checking people’s vaccination status in restaurants, clubs or bars. Read more here: https://summit.news/2021/09/28/australian-police-commissioner-refuses-to-enforce-vaccine-passport-mandate/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615382641685ed1ab138cd08
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615382641685ed1ab138cd08
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.