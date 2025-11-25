BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WOMAN SET ON FIRE 🔥 IN CHICAGO TRAIN ATTACK IDENTIFIED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
74 views • 1 day ago

Twenty-six-year-old business analyst Bethany Magee was set on fire during a horrific attack on a commuter train in Chicago. Police say a man poured gasoline over Magee on a Chicago L train. Magee tried to fight off her attacker and fled but cops say the man followed her and set her ablaze. She was rushed to the hospital with burns covering 60% of her body. There's growing outrage Monday after it was revealed that the suspect is 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, a career criminal with 72 prior arrests.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ot0v9eE_Jnc

Keywords
chicagotrain attackset on firebethany mageelarence reed
