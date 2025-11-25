WOMAN SET ON FIRE 🔥 IN CHICAGO TRAIN ATTACK IDENTIFIED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twenty-six-year-old business analyst Bethany Magee was set on fire during a horrific attack on a commuter train in Chicago. Police say a man poured gasoline over Magee on a Chicago L train. Magee tried to fight off her attacker and fled but cops say the man followed her and set her ablaze. She was rushed to the hospital with burns covering 60% of her body. There's growing outrage Monday after it was revealed that the suspect is 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, a career criminal with 72 prior arrests.