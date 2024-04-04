Create New Account
Mass Vaccination and the murder of our CHILDREN - Part 6
The Prisoner
Despite the "experts" telling everyone that Covid "Vaccines" were perfectly safe for children, the simple fact is a majority of our youth around the globe were injected with an experimental poison with no safety data.

After a huge propaganda campaign targeting our youth and their ignorant parents, combined with vaccine mandates and overzealous parents frothing to get their kids jabbed, our youth had no chance of escaping taking these poisonous products.

Now we are seeing the devastating effect.

There can be no doubt that this was intentonally orchestrated mission to cull and neuter the next generation.

