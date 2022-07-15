Blinken’s own ‘RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA’ moment

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RT.
Speaking to reporters, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken went to an imaginary convenience store of explanations to find some to comment on the Sri Lanka recent turmoil and food crisis. And guess what he found on the very first shelf? Russia, Russia, Russia. And its ‘blocking of imports’. And… well, Russia.
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